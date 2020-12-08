Man gets life term for raping friend’s daughter

A Tribunal in Dhaka on Monday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for raping a daughter of his friend at Banani in the capital in 2017.

Judge Kamrunnahar of Seventh Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict in presence of the accused, Sabuj Mia, said Prosecutor concerned of the Tribunal Afroza Farhana Orange.

According to the case statement, the accused used to come to the victim's Banani residence. He raped the girl on august 1 in 2017 in the absence as her parents who went out of their house. Victim mother filed a rape case with Banani Police, accusing Sabuj Mia the following day.







