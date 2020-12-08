Video
Eight inmates escape from Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre

Published : Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Dec 7: Eight inmates escaped from Jessore Juvenile Correction Centre in Jashore early Monday.
They have been identified as Hridoy, 17, Fardin Durjoy, 15, Abudul Kader, 14, Rohan Gazi, 14, Shohag Sheikh, 17, Munna Gazi, 15, Shah Alam, 14, and Mainur Rahman Shakib, 15.  
Zakir Hossain, superintendent of the correctional centre, said the inmates made the escape, breaking a window of the residential building in the centre around 2:15am. Police declined to disclose further details about the escaping.
Contacted, Superinten-dent of Police (SP) Muhammad Asraf Hossain said they are continuing drive to catch the fugitives.
On August 13, three teenagers were beaten to death by several staff and senior inmates of the centre over a trivial matter.


