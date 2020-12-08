Resentment over proposal for promotion of 9 shady officials to deputy secy

Resentment has been brewing among officials of the Livestock and Ministry of Fisheries and Department of Livestock Services (DLS) regarding a proposal for promoting nine controversial anti-government officials of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) livestock cadre to deputy secretary bypassing some seniors.

Several leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies including Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque have already sent demi-official (DO) letters to the PA Ministry not to consider the names of anti-government officials for the promotion.

Instead, they suggested the PA Ministry in the DO letters to promote efficient officials who believe in the spirit of the country's Liberation War and Independence.

Executive General Secretary of Bangladesh Agriculture University Alumni Association Badiuzzaman Badsha, also a former Krishak League leader, has also sent another DO letter mentioning the names of the anti-government officials including their political carriers during their student life.

According to the allegations and DO letters of Dr Razzaque, also president of Bangabandhu Agriculturist Council (Bangabandhu Krishibid Parishad), and Badiuzzaman Badsha, a section of Livestock and Fisheries Ministry officials are busy in ensuring promotion of the controversial officials and forwarded their names to the PA Ministry after around 11 months bypassing the government decision.

According to sources, responding to a letter of the PA Ministry, the Livestock and Fisheries Ministry sent names of qualified BCS livestock cadre officials for promoting to Deputy Secretary by January 15 this year. Some names were considered in the SSB (Superior Selection Board) meeting for promotion. Although intelligence agencies completed their verification, no promotion order was issued yet.

But, the PA Ministry recently sent another letter including more names for the same reason. Responding to the letter, the Livestock Ministry has already prepared another list of 10 officials for promotion.

According to Badiuzzaman Badsha's letter, nine names of pro-BNP and Jammat officials including Dr Md Asaduzzaman, Dr Abu Sayeed Sarker, Dr Izhar and Dr Saiful Islam were included in the new list.

According to the DO letter, pro-BNP veterinary surgeon's organisations VAB (Veterinary Association of Bangladesh) and Agriculturists Association of Bangladesh (AAB) active leader Dr Asaduzzaman and Abu Sayeed Sarker were leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Bangladesh Agriculture University.

In the DO letter sent to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, Minister Abdur Razzque also suggested the authority to consider the efficient officials and those who believe in the spirit of the country's Liberation War and Independence.

Senior officials of the PA Ministry and Livestock and Fisheries Ministry refused to comment on the issue.



