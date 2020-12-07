German industrial orders beat pre-pandemic level in October

FRANKFURT, Dec 6: German industrial orders beat forecasts in October, topping their pre-pandemic level for the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis, official data showed Friday.

New contracts were 0.8 per cent higher than their level in February 2020, before the virus swept across Europe, after October brought month-on-month growth of 2.9 per cent, federal statistics agency Destatis said.

Industrial orders are widely tracked as a key indicator of future activity, especially in manufacturing powerhouse Germany.

The October pick-up was almost three times faster than September's revised monthly increase of 1.1 per cent, and beat expectations for a 1.3 per cent rise from analysts surveyed by FactSet.

"In recent months, demand for industrial goods has continued to pick up, both from Germany and abroad," the economy ministry said in a statement.

This is "good news", said LBBW economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch, noting that "foreign orders in particular have picked up".

Orders from inside Germany rose by 2.4 per cent over one month, compared with 0.5 per cent for those from the eurozone and 4.8 per cent for the rest of the world.

The automotive industry, the engine of the German economy, saw orders add 1.0 per cent, reaching levels 6.0 per cent above February 2020.

And overall orders also outperformed October 2019 by 1.8 per cent, the ministry said -- although the economy had been performing sluggishly a year ago. -AFP









