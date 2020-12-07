Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China’s Q3 bike exports touch 25-year high amid Covid-19

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BEIJING, Dec 6:  China's bike exports hit 1.1 billion US dollars during the third quarter, the highest quarterly tally in 25 years, buoyed by booming overseas demand.
From January to September, China's output of bikes and electric bikes both posted double-digit growth, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
Some domestic bicycle factories have operated at full capacity since June, but still failed to fill orders.
"Our sales surged 50 per cent year on year during the June-October period," said Yu Yuefeng, manager of a Shanghai-based bike company.
Cycling has become more popular worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people looked for an alternative to crowded buses and subways and residents unable to go to their gyms tried to find another way to exercise.
The pandemic is also driving a boom in electric scooters, which were previously a niche part of the overall market. "From May to November, our orders more than doubled from a year ago," said Xu Yue, manager of an e-scooter factory in east China's Zhejiang Province.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic sends hunger rising in America
German industrial orders beat pre-pandemic level in October
China’s Q3 bike exports touch 25-year high amid Covid-19
‘Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end’
Southwest Airlines could lay off at least 6,800 workers
RBI holds rates, projects positive Q3 GDP growth
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft