Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end’

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BERLIN, Dec 6: Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by the end of the year and the German airline will cut another 10,000 jobs in its home country next year as it struggles to cope with the coronavirus, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
The airline and its subsidiaries, Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian and Brussels Airlines, have slashed their schedules, fleet and staff, with air travel not expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2025.
Citing unnamed company sources, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper said that Lufthansa would cut 20,000 jobs outside of Germany, while it is also selling its catering unit LSG, which employs 7,500 people, bringing the total staff down to 109,000.
Next year, a further 10,000 jobs will be cut in Germany. It has already burned through 3 billion euros ($3.64 billion) of the 9-billion-euro government bailout it secured earlier in the year, the paper said.
Lufthansa has 27,000 too many full-time equivalent staff, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said last month, even as the airline promised unions not to make forced redundancies in return for cuts to bonuses and other payments.
A deal to cut costs and save jobs at Lufthansa has won the support of a majority of the Verdi trade union members who work for the German airline as ground staff, according to the results of a ballot seen by Reuters on Friday.
A formal announcement is expected on Monday.
The deal with Verdi followed months of on-off talks, during which the union accused management of seeking to cut jobs even after taking a bailout to keep its planes flying.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic sends hunger rising in America
German industrial orders beat pre-pandemic level in October
China’s Q3 bike exports touch 25-year high amid Covid-19
‘Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end’
Southwest Airlines could lay off at least 6,800 workers
RBI holds rates, projects positive Q3 GDP growth
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft