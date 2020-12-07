RBI holds rates, projects positive Q3 GDP growth

MUMBAI, Dec 6: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday held interest rates steady, forecast a lower GDP contraction for the second half of the year, and sharply raised inflation projections, asserting that growth will return to the positive territory in the third and fourth quarters of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The policy is expected to push growth as it sends a signal that interest rates have bottomed but funds would be available at current rates for the next few quarters.

"The growth impulses that have emerged augur well for the revitalisation of the Indian economy," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

"Policy stimuli by the government and the RBI are intended to nurture these growth sprouts to greater strength. Efforts are under way to ensure a calibrated unlocking of the economy, with cognisance and caution about the virus," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy statement that was live-streamed.

"While we remain vigilant, we must now turn to alleviating the scars left by the pandemic and revive the economy. The horizon has lighted up with the spate of positive news on the vaccines, and a steady rise in recoveries," said Das.

The RBI governor said that the stance of the policy was to be accommodative in terms of liquidity until FY21 as the signs of recovery are far from being broad-based. All the six members of the MPC voted unanimously to keep RBI's key lending rate to banks, or the repo rate, at 4per cent. The reverse repo rate, or the rate it offers banks for their surplus funds, stayed at 3.35per cent.

Banks have said that interest rates will not go down further for borrowers as deposits' growth has slowed and credit growth is slowly returning. Das did not give any indication that there was space for further rate cuts like he did in the past.

"Data shows the economy is recuperating faster than expected. The contraction in Q2 was shallower than expected. The positive outlook is clouded by a rise in infection in some parts of the country. Taking these factors into consideration, the real

GDP for FY21 is projected at -7.5per cent. For Q3 at 0.1per cent and 0.7per cent for Q4, and 21.9per cent to 6.5per cent in H1:2021-22, with risks broadly balanced," said Das.

The RBI governor said that the monetary policy was of the view that inflation is likely to remain elevated, with some relief in the winter months from prices of perishables and bumper kharif arrivals.

"This constrains monetary policy at the current juncture from using the space available to act in support of growth. At the same time, the signs of recovery… are dependent on sustained policy support. A small window is available for proactive supply management strategies to break the inflation spiral being fuelled by supply chain disruptions, excessive margins and indirect taxes. -TNN



















