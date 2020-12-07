Video
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Chairman           Md Mostaque Hassan said on Sunday that a salt industrial estate will be set up at Chattogram according to the demand of salt industry owners.
He said the initiative will also help materializing the goal of building Bangladesh an industrially developed country by 2041 as outlined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a press release.
The BSCIC Chairman made the disclosure while addressing a half-yearly       review meeting on the CIDD project now being implemented jointly by BSCIC and Nutrition International project with the salt mill owners.
The meeting was held in a hotel in the port city. Mostaque said the corporation   will take initiative to set up a salt industrial estate in the coastal region after conducting a feasibility study. Salt mill owners will submit their demand for plots before the BSCIC for mobilization.
He informed that considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the probable loss of  salt mill owners, the government would take per KG potassium iodate at Tk 500 less from the salt mill owners from next January.
Mostaque also mentioned that if around 30,000 acres of Khas land could be acquired and allocate among salt farmers at low cost, then it would be possible to increase salt production. The BSCIC will take necessary steps in this regard.
Presided over by deputy general manager of BSCIC, Chattogram, Ahmed Jamal Naser Chowdhury, BSCIC director Muhammad Ataur Rahman Siddiqui, general manager and project director of CIDD Babul Chandra Nath, BSCIC Chattogram regional director Sarwar Hossain were, among others present.


