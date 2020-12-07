Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Experts for faster access to justice thru ADR method

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Experts observed that the trade disputes can be solved through the method of the Alternative Dispute Resolution  (ADR), outside the courts, which have been overburdened by the backlog of some 3.8 million pending cases.
The experts, mostly from the government sector also suggested expansion of the role of  ADR , especially in  view  of  availability of  only  one judge for around 2,000 pending cases.
They were speaking at a webinar on 'ADR Can Create Faster Access to  Justice, ' jointly organised by  Bangladesh International  Arbitration  Centre  (BIAC)and Legislative  and  Parliamentary  Affairs  Division(LPAD) of  the  Ministry  of  Law,  Justice  and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Bangladesh, on Saturday.
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam, LPAD Joint Secretary Kazi Arifuzzaman, Law Commission Bangladesh Chief Research Officer Fowzul Azim, LPAD Secretary Md.  Moinul  Kabir , Barrister Saqeb Mahbub, BIAC Board Chairman Mahbubur Rahman, LPAD Deputy Secretaries Begum Most. Jannatul Ferdoush, Md. Asaduzzaman Nur, G M Atiqur Rahman Zamaly and  Mohammad Abdul Halim participated in the webinar.
Speaking  at  the  webinar as  a  panellist Md.  Sirazul  Islamstressed on the need of institutional ADR for  expeditious  disposal  of  commercial  disputes.  
He  pointed  out a  few limitations  of  the Arbitration  Act  2001  and  said  that  the  purpose  of  the  existing  law  was to  save  time  and  money  in arbitration  proceedings  is  yet  to  be  achieved.  
Md.  Moinul  Kabir  in  his Welcome  Address said  that  the  Government's  initiatives  for  inserting  provisions  of  ADR  in different legislations of Bangladesh have created a vast opportunity of access to justice for all.
Invariably,  ADR  has  a  very  significant  role  towards  the  enhancement  of  access  to  justice avoiding all kinds of procedural and other complexities, the Secretary maintained.
In his closing address Chairman of the BIAC Board Mahbubur Rahman said that BIAC, as the only licenced ADR centre of Bangladesh, has arbitration, mediation and other methods of ADR in their agenda.
He stressed on 'Ensuring Access to Justice for All' as a target to be achieved nationally  under  the 'Sustainable  Development  Goals'  set  by  the  United  Nations  General Assembly.   Mahbub   opined  that justice   seekers   tussle   with   some   economic,   social   and institutional  barriers  in  accessing  formal judicial  system.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic sends hunger rising in America
German industrial orders beat pre-pandemic level in October
China’s Q3 bike exports touch 25-year high amid Covid-19
‘Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end’
Southwest Airlines could lay off at least 6,800 workers
RBI holds rates, projects positive Q3 GDP growth
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft