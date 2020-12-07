Experts for faster access to justice thru ADR method

Experts observed that the trade disputes can be solved through the method of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), outside the courts, which have been overburdened by the backlog of some 3.8 million pending cases.

The experts, mostly from the government sector also suggested expansion of the role of ADR , especially in view of availability of only one judge for around 2,000 pending cases.

They were speaking at a webinar on 'ADR Can Create Faster Access to Justice, ' jointly organised by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC)and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division(LPAD) of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Bangladesh, on Saturday.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam, LPAD Joint Secretary Kazi Arifuzzaman, Law Commission Bangladesh Chief Research Officer Fowzul Azim, LPAD Secretary Md. Moinul Kabir , Barrister Saqeb Mahbub, BIAC Board Chairman Mahbubur Rahman, LPAD Deputy Secretaries Begum Most. Jannatul Ferdoush, Md. Asaduzzaman Nur, G M Atiqur Rahman Zamaly and Mohammad Abdul Halim participated in the webinar.

Speaking at the webinar as a panellist Md. Sirazul Islamstressed on the need of institutional ADR for expeditious disposal of commercial disputes.

He pointed out a few limitations of the Arbitration Act 2001 and said that the purpose of the existing law was to save time and money in arbitration proceedings is yet to be achieved.

Md. Moinul Kabir in his Welcome Address said that the Government's initiatives for inserting provisions of ADR in different legislations of Bangladesh have created a vast opportunity of access to justice for all.

Invariably, ADR has a very significant role towards the enhancement of access to justice avoiding all kinds of procedural and other complexities, the Secretary maintained.

In his closing address Chairman of the BIAC Board Mahbubur Rahman said that BIAC, as the only licenced ADR centre of Bangladesh, has arbitration, mediation and other methods of ADR in their agenda.

He stressed on 'Ensuring Access to Justice for All' as a target to be achieved nationally under the 'Sustainable Development Goals' set by the United Nations General Assembly. Mahbub opined that justice seekers tussle with some economic, social and institutional barriers in accessing formal judicial system.







