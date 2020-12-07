Video
vivo celebrates 3rd year of its business in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Global smartphone manufacturer brand vivo celebrated its third year of business in Bangladesh on Sunday
With its presence in more than 30 countries, vivo began its monumental journey in Bangladesh in 2017 by introducing the V7+ from the iconic V series, says a press release.
vivo has gradually carved a niche for itself and become one of the top smartphone brands in the nation with launching a number of innovative and feature-rich variants of smartphones in different series - Y, V designed to fit the Bangladeshi youth's evolving lifestyle needs and preferences.
Currently, there are some stellar portfolio of vivo handsets like V20, V20 SE, Y50, Y30, Y20, Y11, Y91C in the country's market.
By inspiring the philosophy and mission of doing the right thing, vivo adheres the core values of 'customer centric 'design' and 'innovation' by introducing innovative technology and being a trendsetter in the world of mobile technology.
Following its commitment to bringing best-in-class smartphones in Bangladesh, vivo introduced the several notable 'Firsts' global innovations and exemplary technologies from the world's first Dual Pop-up selfie camera to its signature In-Display Fingerprint Scanning for its customers.
Vivo has a strong presence in Bangladesh with 3500+ retail stores and over?12 service centres on the country. The global brand has opened a mobile assembly plant in Bangladesh in 2019, showing commitment to Made in Bangladesh and adopting a 'More Global, More Local' approach.
vivo is committed to proactively working to develop 5G technologies in the upcoming years as the deep integration of AI and 5G is the way to go for smartphone development in this era.
Recently, vivo has announced the launch of a new smartphone operating system called OriginOS in the 2020 Developer Conference.
While 5G has just started large-scale commercialization worldwide, the industry's research and exploration of 6G is also on the agenda.


