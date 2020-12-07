Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bahrain won’t allow imports from Israeli settlements

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Bahrain won’t allow imports from Israeli settlements

Bahrain won’t allow imports from Israeli settlements

DUBAI, Dec 6: Bahrain will not allow the import of Israeli goods produced in settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, state news agency BNA reported, disavowing comments made by the Gulf state's trade minister earlier this week.
Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani had voiced openness to settlement imports, adding that Manama would make no distinction between products produced in Israel or in the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights.
"The minister's statement was misinterpreted and that the ministry is committed to the Bahraini government's unwavering stance regarding adherence to the resolutions of the United Nations," BNA said late on Friday, quoting an official source from the ministry of industry, commerce and tourism.
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalised ties with Israel on Sept. 15, in a US-sponsored deal billed by the Gulf states as being made possible by Israel's shelving of a plan to annex West Bank settlements. Most world powers deem them illegal.
Under European Union guidelines, settlement products should be clearly labelled as such when exported to EU member countries. The Trump administration last month removed US customs distinctions between goods made within Israel and in settlements.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, also denied the industry minister's comments in a phone call.
 "The alleged comments ... totally contradicted his country's (Bahrain) supportive position of the Palestinian cause," a statement from Maliki's office said.
Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as its capital, but the issue of Jewish settlements on land captured
by Israel in 1967 has long been a stumbling block in the peace process, which is now in stalemate.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has made it even more difficult for Palestianians by providing full support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic sends hunger rising in America
German industrial orders beat pre-pandemic level in October
China’s Q3 bike exports touch 25-year high amid Covid-19
‘Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end’
Southwest Airlines could lay off at least 6,800 workers
RBI holds rates, projects positive Q3 GDP growth
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft