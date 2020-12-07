Video
Flora sets milestone in banking service

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

Bangladeshi tech firm Flora System has reached a milestone as a core banking software provider.
At the same time, Flora Telecom brought a 'new dimension' in services affiliated with the world's largest banking software maker Temenos T24.
In a statement, the company informed that some 958 branches and all automated teller machines of state-run Agrani Bank connected to Temenos T24 software via Flora Telecom.
Besides, Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) provides digital banking services to 10.9 million customers using Flora Bank at 1024 branches. Flora Bank can handle over 20 million accounts and with concurrent users of 10,768 within minimum configuration.
The solution is able to handle 10 million concurrent users on mobile platforms, a company statement said on Sunday.
Researchers at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and UK Cert Certification agency found that Flora Bank performs 5,878 transactions per second with minimum server configuration.
Regarding the performance of software, Flora Telecom chief operating officer Sheikh Jawaher Ahmed said the company began to work together with Temenos T24 in 2008 to secure the country's banking sector in line with the Digital Bangladesh vision of the government.
He also mentioned that Flora Telecom developed banking software locally along with providing international standard services in affiliation with Temenos T24.
It may mention, Flora Telecom provides world-class services in the country in association with international partners, including HP, Dell, Cisco, TemenosT24, Microsoft, and Oracle.
Significant clients of Flora Telecom are Agrani Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Bangladesh Bank, Trust Bank, Shimanta Bank, Midland Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, NCC Bank, NBR, Passport Department, Education Ministry, Election Commission, Grameenphone, and Robi Axiata.


