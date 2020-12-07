Video
StanChart, UCEP BD to support rapid C-19 recovery

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Standard Chartered and UCEP Bangladesh have jointly announced the launch of a re-skilling and employment reintegration programme for economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19.
The global health crisis is having a disproportionate impact on the economically-vulnerable, who are facing major challenges to their livelihoods caused by the economic fallout of the ongoing global health emergency, says a press release.
Even once it regains its growth momentum in the post-Covid-19 world, Bangladesh's economy will likely have undergone fundamental and structural changes during the recovery. Successful upskilling and reskilling of our workforce for the 'new normal' would be a vital step in achieving the long-term growth aspirations of our nation.
Under this initiative, UCEP Bangladesh will conduct a rapid needs assessment study to identify the skills gaps in both formal and informal sectors, and the opportunities created by the disruptions caused by Covid-19. Based on the findings of this study, demand-driven training programmes will be developed that prepare participants with the skills to best meet current and future demands of the job market. The graduates will then go through a job placement programme to complete their reintegration within the economy.
Speaking on the occasion, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Covid-19 is a once-in-a-century challenge that has forced us to rethink our way of life. It is also a generational opportunity, a chance to mould the new normal on our own terms, building a more resilient and equitable society. Partnership with UCEP is our attempt to help the pandemic-impacted workforce to become future fit and to get reintegrated as gainfully employed workforce to contribute in our beloved nation's next journey towards prosperity."
Tahsinah Ahmed, Executive Director, UCEP Bangladesh, said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has opened up opportunities in the domestic market especially in the health, agriculture and technology sectors. Standard Chartered has been supporting UCEP Bangladesh in skilling and upskilling of youth, especially females in demand-oriented occupations. Through this new partnership, UCEP Bangladesh will reintegrate the youth and adults who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 with wage and self-employment through Recognition of Prior Learning assessment, upskilling and entrepreneurship development training. Food-Aid will also be provided."      -BSS


