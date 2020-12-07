Israeli firms to invest $500m in key UAE sectors

DUBAI, Dec 6: Israeli companies are expected to invest in various UAE sectors to the tune of $500 million (Dh1.835 billion), said Dr Fahed Al Meraabi, chairman and chief executive of Zurich Capital Funds.

"We are looking at bringing investment in both ways from the UAE to Israel as well and vice-versa. We've received now almost $500 million in commitments from Israeli investors to invest in the UAE in major sectors such as real estate,

fintech, blokchain and digital banking platforms. These companies are already serving in Israel to different banking institution and insurance firms," Al Meraabi said.

Zurich Capital Funds has also launched Cricket Coin in partnership with around three dozen Israeli companies and other local partners.






















