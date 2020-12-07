Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Israeli firms to invest $500m in key UAE sectors

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

DUBAI, Dec 6: Israeli companies are expected to invest in various UAE sectors to the tune of $500 million (Dh1.835 billion), said Dr Fahed Al Meraabi, chairman and chief executive of Zurich Capital Funds.
"We are looking at bringing investment in both ways from the UAE to Israel as well and vice-versa. We've received now almost $500 million in commitments from Israeli investors to invest in the UAE in major sectors such as real estate,
fintech, blokchain and digital banking platforms. These companies are already serving in Israel to different banking institution and insurance firms," Al Meraabi said.
Zurich Capital Funds has also launched Cricket Coin in partnership with around three dozen Israeli companies and other local partners.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic sends hunger rising in America
German industrial orders beat pre-pandemic level in October
China’s Q3 bike exports touch 25-year high amid Covid-19
‘Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end’
Southwest Airlines could lay off at least 6,800 workers
RBI holds rates, projects positive Q3 GDP growth
Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft