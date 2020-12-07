bkash adds 1pc bonus on top of 2pc govt incentive

Video
Monday, 7 December, 2020
Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Correspondent

bKash is offering 1 percent cash bonus to around 50 million customers on receiving remittance through banking channels from abroad.
If any expatriate from selected 93 countries sends 10 thousand taka or more to his/her relative's bKash account via any of the 42 money transfer organisations, the receiver staying in Bangladesh will get 1% extra bonus on top of 2% govt incentive. This offer will be valid till 31stJanuary 2021.
A receiver can avail this offer twice in a month which means, maximum 4 times during the whole campaign. As a result, s/he can get up to 1,200 taka in a month and maximum 2,400 taka during the offer period.
During Covid-19 pandemic, the 1% cash bonus from bKash along with 2% incentive from government will bring more relief to the expatriates and their relatives in receiving remittance from anywhere 24/7 while sitting at home.
Expatriates can send remittances to their loved one's bKash account instantly through online/internet transfer or mobile wallets without wasting their working time and going anywhere.
In addition, receivers can Cash Out the money at any time from any nearby agent point instead of going to the bank and thus, save the cost of traveling and time as well.
They can even avail various other services like utility bill payment, send money, mobile recharge, payment of educational institution or hospital expenses, payment of online shopping, etc.
Because of the affordable and fast way of receiving money through banking channels, the remittance service of bKash is becoming more popular.
For the expatriates who are staying far away from the country and sending their hard earned money back home, bKash is going to organize an online concert on December 18 to honor their contribution.
During this concert, the expatriates will be able to win TV, fridge, washing machine and cash bonus for their loved ones staying in Bangladesh by answering three simple questions. Detailed information will be found inthis link: https://fb.me/e/3bRVm08N8.


