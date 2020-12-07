Video
Monday, 7 December, 2020
Court sets new date for filing BB cyber heist probe report

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

A Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court on Sunday set January 13 as yet another date to submit a probe report in the case lodged over Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.
Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury set the date as the investigation agency CID failed to present the report scheduled for yesterday.
Hackers stole $101m reserves from BB's accounts with Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC Bank in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.
But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Meanwhile, BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.
Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now probing the case.


