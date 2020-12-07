Video
Stocks Turn Bullish On Buying Spree

DSEX crosses 5,000-point mark after two months

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

The bourse witnessed brisk business turnover on Sunday. Breaking the stalemate of the last two months the stock market phenomenally surged as new breakthrough bringing hope to stymied investors.
The key index of the country's prime bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), on Sunday crossed 5,000-mark after two months as optimistic investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues.
DSEX, the key index of the DSE, jumped 49.54 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 5,024.39 on the day. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 21.51 points to finish at 1,748.64 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 15.27 points to close at 1,150.81.
Turnover -- a crucial indicator of the market rose to Taka 8.43 billion, which was 2.55 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 8.22 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 354 issues traded, 154 ended higher, 120 closed lower while 80 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover list with 19.18 million shares worth Taka 523 million changing hands, closely followed by Republic Insurance, LankaBangla Finance, Fortune Shoes and Beximco Pharma.
The newly listed Dominage Steel Building Systems was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.78 per cent while Nitol Insurance was the worst loser, losing 8.16 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-soaring 161 points to close at 14,424 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 94 points to close at 8,681.
Of the issues traded, 135 advanced, 76 declined and 45 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.60 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 246 million.


