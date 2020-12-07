Regulators tightening grips to verify audit reports

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has requested Bangladesh Bank (BB) to make it mandatory for all banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) to ask for financial audit reports of public interest firms prepared by chartered accountants while considering new loans or loan rescheduling.

The FRC was formed under the Financial Reporting Act-2015 to regulate accounting practices under a standard umbrella. In a letter, the FRC said that some public interest entities submitted audit reports or review reports from unknown firms to banks and NBFIs for loans or reschedule of loans instead of submitting reports audited by chartered accountants.

A public interest company can, prepare different audited financial reports for different reasons by firms having questionable credibility. A public interest entity is a firm with annual revenues of Tk 5 crore or assets worth Tk 3 crore or more, or liabilities of Tk 1 crore over shareholders' equity, according to FRC circular.

The extended public interest definition states firms will have to prepare their financial reports and submit to bank and NBFIs to be made by chartered accountant firms to come under the proper scanning, FRC officials said.

The letter to BB said, it should make submission of financial reports audited by credible chartered accountants for shareholders to be compulsory to bring transparency and prevent irregularities in the financial sector.

The FRC also said banks and NBFIs must cooperate with the regulatory bodies when they seek information regarding audit reports. The FRC has asked the central bank to issue a circular in this regard.

In addition, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on December 1 made it mandatory to verify companies' audit reports with a newly introduced Document Verification System (DVS) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) to prevent fake audit reports to ensure that they are not dodging taxes.

The revenue board has also asked its field-level income tax officials to reject audit reports submitted by corporate taxpayers if the reports are not authorised by ICAB's DVS.

FRC executive director Sayeed Ahmed said that there should be a intelligent mechanism to ensure that a company submitted the same financial report to all regulators and they have been rightly prepared and audited by credible accountant firms.

He said if the BB made it mandatory for all public interest entities to submit credible financial audit reports to banks for seeking loans, the FRC can check the reports. Such practice would drastically reduce misleading reports and tax evasions, Ahmed said.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is also planning to launch an Accounting Information Bureau like the Credit Information Bureau in association with ICAB to check financial wrongdoings. The initiative is making progress, the sources said.







