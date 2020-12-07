Writ filed seeking protection of all sculptures

A writ petition was filed on Sunday with the High Court seeking order to ensure the protection of all sculptures, including the sculptures of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, across the country.

Supreme Court lawyer Uttam Kumar Lahiri filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation.

Secretaries of the

Ministry of Home, Liberation War Affairs and Religious Affairs, Inspector General of Police, Director General of Bangladesh Islamic Foundation and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque have been mentioned as respondents in the writ petition.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam may hold hearing on the writ petition today (Monday).

The writ was filed a day later, after miscreants damaged an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu at five roads intersection in Kushtia city. The face and hands of the sculpture were vandalised.

The incident took place in Kushtia amid protests by various Islamist organizations across the country over the construction of sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu.

Adv Nahid Sultana Juthi, lawyer of the writ petitioner told the media, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought us freedom and was the architect of our Independence. He is the symbol of our Liberation. His sculptures must not be left unprotected."

Therefore, in the writ petition, instructions have been sought to ensure the protection of all the sculptures including that of Bangabandhu.'

The respondents are duty bound to protect all the monuments under Article 24 of the Constitution, she said.

The petition also prayed to the HC to order the Director General of Bangladesh Islamic Foundation and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to take necessary steps so that Bangabandhu is not brought into religious matters in any manner.

Four madrasa students have, so far, been arrested in connection with the incident of vandalizing the under-construction sculpture of Bangbandhu.

In CCTV footage, collected earlier, two people were seen walking towards the under-construction sculpture and climbing up a ladder in the early hours of Saturday. The two were identified as-Abu Bakar and Nahid-students of Ibn Masud Madrasa who vandalised the statue with hammers.