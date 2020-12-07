Video
Monday, 7 December, 2020
UGC to sit with public univs on Dec 13 to fix final exams issue

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will sit with vice chancellors of all public universities next Sunday to take a decision about the latter's demand for holding semester exams for final year students.
Authorities of many public universities want to hold the exams to negate session jam and make students qualified for sitting in the upcoming BCS exams.
"We will hold a meeting with all public universities on December 13 to discuss the matter," UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah said after a monthly meeting of the commission on Sunday.
Students, mostly of honours final year exams, are holding demonstrations
    demanding exams and some of them are contacting authorities with the same demand.
Universities are waiting for the decision of the UGC as it had asked all universities in June to hold online classes, exams and practical classes after normalcy returns.
UGC Member Prof Muhammed Alamgir and Kazi Shahidullah both said that public universities can take decision about holding the exams after consulting with their respective academic councils, dean's committees and others.
Many public universities had sent a letter or contacted UGC about a decision on the exams, specially those for honours final year and master's level, said Alamgir.
Alamgir said that they came to know that students of several universities are holding protests on the demand of exams.
Public universities are now holding online classes as they cannot hold in person classes since March 17, when the government closed all educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The closure was extended till December 19.
A UGC member said vice-chancellors of several universities, while talking at the meeting between them and UGC on December 1, raised the issue of holding semester final exams.
The VCs said that many students were middle of the honours final year and postgraduate level, some of them have completed theoretical exams and need to just appear in practical exams.Agencies
"VCs said that it is high time to allow public universities to hold the final exams of last semester of honours so that they can take part in the upcoming BCS exam with 'appeared' certificate," the member said.
During the last week of November, PSC published the circular of holding the 43rd BCS examination aiming to recruit 1,814 different cadres.
The application process for the 43rd BCS will open from on December 31 and be completed on January 30.


