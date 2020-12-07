BNP to distribute  forms from Dec 7 to 14

BNP will distribute nomination form for 61 municipal election areas from December 7 to 14, said a party press release on Sunday.

For the second phase municipal elections the interested candidates must have to collect nomination paper from December 7 to 14 from the BNP

chairperson's Gulshan office or the district BNP office concerned.

The aspirants were asked to submit nomination papers only to the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, the release said.

The press release also said no application form will be sold or received after 5 pm on December 14. The final party nomination announcement and certificate will be given on December 16."

Areas for which election forms will be distributed are Dinajpur Sadar, Birampur and Birganj of Dinajpur, Mirpur of Kushtia, Shailkupa of Jhenaidah, Mongla Port of Bagerhat, Syedpur of Nilphamari, Magura Sadar, Nageshwari of Kurigram, Pirojpur Sadar, Gaibandha Sadar and Sundarganj of Gaibandha, Sariakandi and Santahar of Sherpur and Dhanbari of Tangail.





