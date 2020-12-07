Contractor for Bangabandhu Tunnel approach road gets CCGP nod

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: The Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved the contractor for construction of 11.50- km- long Karnaphuli Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore.

The CCGP has finally approved National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers as Joint Venture on December 2 last which is expected to begin from January next year.

Suman Singha Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways department told the Daily Observer, the implementing agency, R & H Department would issue a Notification of Award (NOA) to the approved contractor within the current month of December.

Suman Singha confirmed that the works would begin in January next.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads and Bridges had earlier approved the scrutinised five tenders for construction of the road.

The five tenders have been submitted for the project on September 10 last that included, Abdul Momen Limited, Mir Akhtar Hussain Limited, National Development

Limited and Taher Brothers as Joint Venture, RSB and R Limited jointly, Spectra Engineers and Max Infrastructure jointly. The R & H Department had scrutinised the tenders for selection and sent it to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the project on February 18 last.

The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.

Sources said, if the project is implemented the road communication will be fast, time saving and cost effective through the road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district. The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022. Sources further said if the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel.

The sources said on the west side of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Patiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.

Sources said, the country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic. Called Bangabandhu Tunnel, it will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around US$1.56 billion.

US$ $573 million of the total cost is being provided by the Export-Import Bank of China and the rest being sourced by the Bangladesh Government. It will also connect the 17- km ring road being constructed for the city.










