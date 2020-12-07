Video
Vandals of sculpture identified: Home boss

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Law enforcement agencies from CCTV footage identified the culprits who vandalized the under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Panch Rasta intersection in Kushtia.
Two students of local Ibn Masud Madrasa who vandalized the sculpture are Abu Bakr and Nahid.
They were arrested early morning on Sunday along with two other friends - Alamin and Yusuf.
After identifying them, law enforcement agencies are now trying to identify
    the mastermind of the incident.
Once the mastermind is identified, all others will be brought under necessary legal actions, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday told journalists while talking at his secretariat office on recent political and administrative updates.
He also informed that the law enforcement and intelligence agencies had been kept alert across the country so that no one could create any unstable situation that can embarrass the government.


