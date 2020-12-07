AL, associate bodies stage protest rallies



Bangladesh Chhatra League activists demonstrate on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday over the vandalism of a statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Leaders and activists of Dhaka North city AL and its associate bodies including Awami Juba League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishok League and Juba Mahila League staged demonstrations in the capital.

Leaders from the demonstrations demanded stern actions against the Islamist groups that are instigating people to vandalize sculptures of Bangabandhu.

Dhaka North city AL staged the demonstrations in 65 Wards of North city at 3:00pm.

North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi participated in a rally in the capital's Sat-Rasta Square to protest the Kushtia incidents.

The central Awami Juba League staged a demonstration and rally in front of its central party office of Bangabandhu Avenue at 3:00pm. Juba League Presidium Member Mujibur Rahman

Chowdhury Nixon led the demonstration and rally.

AL student front Bangladesh Chhattra League (BCL) staged countrywide demonstration across the country at 11:30am protesting the damaging of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

BCL leaders in the demonstrations also urged the government to take stern action against those involved in the demolition and their patrons and vowed to resist the fundamentalist forces that had been protesting at the installation of the sculpture of Bangabandhu.

Another demonstration was also staged by Swechchhasebak League on Sunday evening at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Swechchhasebak League President Nirmal Ranjan Guha, General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu and Dhaka South city Swechchhasebak League Pesident Kamrul Hasan Ripon led the demonstration against the demolition of Bangabandhu's sculpture.

Meanwhile, Mahila Awami League and Juba Mahila League also arranged demonstrations in Dhanmondi area demanding the punishment for the culprits.

Besides, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor and Member Secretary of Conference Preparation Committee of Bangbandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh in a press release said recent activities of Islamist Fundamentalist groups are going against the constitution of the country and these are offensive activities.





