Larma group man killed

Rangmati, Dec 6: An activist of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS-MN Larma) was shot dead by some miscreants at Pakuijjachhari in Baghaichhari Upazila early Sunday.

Muhammad Ashraf Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of Baghaichari Police Station, said the deceased was identified as Ratan Chakma alias Bidhan, son of Buddha Mangal Chakma

of Pakujjechhari village.

They broke the door and opened fire on Ratan while he was sleeping, leaving him dead on the spot, the OC said.

The gunmen ambushed the house of Ratan and fired 35-40 rounds of bullets on him, killing him on the spot, the OC added.

Ratan, who was also the body guard of Nabiarchar Upazila Chairman Progoti Chakma, came to his house on Saturday on leave.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue.

Fifteen people have so far been killed by miscreants in the upazila in the last two years.









