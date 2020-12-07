Video
31 more lives lost, 1,666 infected with C-19 in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday counted 31 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours that took the number of recorded coronavirus fatalities to 6,838 and 1,666 people tested positive for the deadly infection, bringing the total cases at 477,545.
Besides, 2,552 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 395,960 with an 82.92 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest day's infection rate was 12.60 per cent, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.68 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
    Meanwhile, 13,218 samples were tested in 137 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,863,169 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the deceased on Sunday, 24 were men and seven were women. Of them, only one person died at home while the rest died in different hospitals across the country. At least 18 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi and Khulna and two each in Barishal, Rangpur, Sylhet and Mymensingh.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,231 of the total deceased were men and 1,607 women.
Some 1,079 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 41,905 people are in quarantine across the country. 155 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation in last 24 hours. Now, 13,029 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.
Bangladesh is experiencing 2804.03 infections, 2324.99 recoveries, and 40.15 deaths per million.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18, and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.
However, the global Covid-19 cases have crossed 66.5 million, while deaths have surged past 1.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The total worldwide caseload reached 66,504,022 while the death toll climbed to 1,528,373 as of Sunday.


