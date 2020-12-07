Video
Volunteers make BD role model in disaster management: Dr Enamur

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Sunday said that Bangladesh is now a role model in dealing with natural disasters.
"Bangladesh has achieved its strong position against disaster by imparting disaster preparedness and response strategies to the local people. Volunteers are playing vital roles in making local people proficient in disaster management," he said at a programme marking International Volunteer Day, jointly organized by Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and 'Friendship' at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.
He urged the volunteers to engage in disaster management to become more self-reliant. Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief Ministry AB Tajul Islam, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin, Director General of Disaster Management Department Atiqul Haque, Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury, DG of Water Development Board AM Aminul Haque; Secretary General of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Firoz Saleh Uddin; Founder and Executive Director of Friendship Runa Khan, Director of Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) Ahmadul Haque, Director of International Center for Climate Change and Development Professor Salimul Haque and Friendship's Director Kazi Emdadul Haque also spoke at the programme.



