Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:39 AM
Increasing passenger service is main goal of ‘Railway Service Week’: Sujan

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Railways Minister Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujan on Sunday said our main goal is to increase the services of railway passengers.
"Our main goal is to increase the services of the passengers," the minister said this while exchanging greetings with passengers at Kamalapur Railway Station, Dhaka on the occasion of 'Railway Service and Safety Week 2020'.
The weeklong 'Railway Service and Safety Week 2020' is being celebrated from December 4-10, to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release issued here.
Highlighting the activities undertaken by the railways, the minister said, "On the occasion of the 'Service Week', 7 task forces have been formed in the eastern part and 11 in the western part of Bangladesh Railway."
The minister also said that the task forces in charge of the respective sections are conducting activities from the scheduled inaugural stations in- Dhaka, Chittagong, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Santahar, Ishwardi, Parbatipur and Lalmonirhat.     -BSS


