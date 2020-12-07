Stringent actions demanded to prevent violence against women

State Minister for Women and Children Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Sunday emphasized on protecting women and girls preventing violence against them to ensure proper development of the country.

She said, "Women and girls are around 50 percent of the country's total population. It is not possible to develop the country without protecting them. Considering the truth, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took many steps after independence to establish their equal rights. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also taken many steps in this regards."

She made the remarks on Sunday while addressing an online view exchange meeting with the administration and professionals working on preventing violence against women and girls and communal violence organized by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad in Dhaka.







