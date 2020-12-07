Video
Monday, 7 December, 2020
DU teachers condemn vandalising of Bangabandhu’s sculpture

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
DU Correpsondent

The Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Sunday condemned and protested the vandalising of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture in Kushtia.
In a written statement issued yesterday signed by DUTA acting president Professor Lutfar Rahman and General Secretary Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, they termed the incident as an "anti-state act" demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits carried out the vandalizing.
In the statement, they said Kushtia incident is a clear manifestation of the provocative statements being made recent times by country's some political leaders and religious businessman."
The teachers warned all the evil forces hiding in different parts of the country and said the Bengali nation will not tolerate any disrespect and humiliation of Bangabandhu rather the whole nation will be united and take all possible steps to uphold the highest dignity of their lovable leader.
It is not possible for a good citizen to insult the great leader who gave the countrymen an independent country, a national identity, sovereignty and self-respect by his indescribable sacrifices and contributions, it added.
Earlier on Saturday, miscreants damaged the Bangabandhu's under construction sculpture in Kushtia town.


