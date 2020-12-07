Vandalism under the name of religion shocks us



Attack on our sculptures is an attack on the culture and tradition of the country, and we severely condemn the latest spree of vandalising sculptors unleashed by some of the country's misguided religious extremist groups. The statue-vandals must be accurately identified and brought to book. To conclude with, the recent spree of distorting and damaging our sculptors need to be prevented through both enforcement of the law while asserting the correct tenets of Islam. Sadly, both are missing. Amid growing opposition from some Islamist groups, namely Hefazat-e Islam, to remove sculptures and statues -- miscreants vandalised an under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- in Kushtia town early Saturday. Moreover, a number of local Islamic scholars on Saturday reiterated their demand to stop erecting any sort of sculptures with any objective in the country, terming it completely 'prohibited in Islam'. They have also placed a 5-point demand in this regard.The question involuntarily arise, is this Bangabandhu statue the first in the country? Bangladesh, rather conspicuously, has had a long history of sculptures and busts made of political, social, and prominent personalities and figures, and they are scattered all across the country. These statues and sculptors have not been erected to worship their subjects, but to mark and widely acknowledge the individuals' contribution to society and mankind.Most importantly, statues and sculptors erected in our country do not go against religious sentiment of any majority or minority group. There are statues and sculptures in many countries across the world including Muslim countries of the Middle East. If establishing sculptures was not conflicting with Islam there, why will it be so in Bangladesh?The point, however, statues and idols are not same, as far as their respective functionality is concerned. There are enough reasons to believe, that a concerted move is gathering momentum to demonize whatever fails to meet the irrational demands set by the fanatics in the sacred domain of religion. It amounts to a perverted interpretation of Islam -- idolatry being mixed up with work of art having great aesthetic value and nothing to do with religion.The recent spree of vandalising the country's statues and sculptors smacks of a hidden political agenda, and not any sincere attempt to defend core Islamic teachings. More to it, it is also an attempt to take back the country to the barbaric dark ages by severely tarnishing the country's image globally.Attack on our sculptures is an attack on the culture and tradition of the country, and we severely condemn the latest spree of vandalising sculptors unleashed by some of the country's misguided religious extremist groups. The statue-vandals must be accurately identified and brought to book. To conclude with, the recent spree of distorting and damaging our sculptors need to be prevented through both enforcement of the law while asserting the correct tenets of Islam. Sadly, both are missing.