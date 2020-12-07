Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Education during C-19 pandemic

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dear Sir
Since 18th March 2020, the educational institutions are formally closed countrywide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it must be kept in mind that closure of educational institutions doesn't mean a pause of student's regular education. But the reality is somehow bitter in this regard. The Ministry of Education has directed schools to take assignment for evaluating students to promote next classes.
 
Most of the students don't know what an assignment is and how to prepare it. Respective teachers are not providing them any specific direction about it. So being confused, students are just copying from others and submitting assignments. It is surely alarming and hampering the goal of assignment and evaluation. On the other hand, many of the institutions are asking illegal fees disregarding the ministry's direction which is obviously a violation of the existing system.
 
By the way, students should be given specific guidelines about what assignment is, what is its goal and how it should be written. Severe steps should be taken to those who are violating the directives of the concerned Ministry. I urge concerned authorities to take necessary measures to ensure regular education of learners.

Shah Sohel Ahamed, Teacher,
Govt. Sufia Mohila College, Madaripur



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Education during C-19 pandemic
Are we ready, for the real aftershocks?
Teacher-student relations
Addressing unprecedented education catastrophe
Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME
Duty to defend democracy
Create sufficient employment opportunities
Turkey shows signs of mending bridges through shifts in foreign policy


Latest News
UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain
Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal
Remarks of Mamunul, Faizul inspire two students to break sculpture: Police
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
304 expats quarantined for not having Covid-free certificates
Rohingya relocation a suicidal process: BNP
Mahmudullah, Jahurul star in Khulna’s comfortable victory
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
Japan space agency hails return of asteroid dust on Earth
Victory Day programmes announced
Most Read News
Hefazat replays ‘statue card’ behind a thinly veiled political agenda
3 bikers killed in Natore accident
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail services with other parts
Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan speaking
Air pollution cripples the lives of city dwellers   
Bangabandhu's statues vandalised in Kushtia: 2 madrasa students held
PCJSS man shot dead in Rangamati
Wife dies of Covid-19 in morning, husband in afternoon
EC canels Charbhadrasan upazila by-polls' results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft