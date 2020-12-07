Education during C-19 pandemic

Dear Sir

Since 18th March 2020, the educational institutions are formally closed countrywide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it must be kept in mind that closure of educational institutions doesn't mean a pause of student's regular education. But the reality is somehow bitter in this regard. The Ministry of Education has directed schools to take assignment for evaluating students to promote next classes.



Most of the students don't know what an assignment is and how to prepare it. Respective teachers are not providing them any specific direction about it. So being confused, students are just copying from others and submitting assignments. It is surely alarming and hampering the goal of assignment and evaluation. On the other hand, many of the institutions are asking illegal fees disregarding the ministry's direction which is obviously a violation of the existing system.



By the way, students should be given specific guidelines about what assignment is, what is its goal and how it should be written. Severe steps should be taken to those who are violating the directives of the concerned Ministry. I urge concerned authorities to take necessary measures to ensure regular education of learners.



Shah Sohel Ahamed, Teacher,

Govt. Sufia Mohila College, Madaripur