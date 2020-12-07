

Are we ready, for the real aftershocks?



Aren't we living in a time when anyone with an ability or proper connection can attempt to beat the crap out of you and me - and burn our houses down, or even kill someone if he/she voted for the "wrong" presidential candidate? Weren't we being subjected to curfews? And our movement restricted, and our businesses had been forcibly shut down. One day, people will look back on the year 2020 that changed our lives- or depending on how Americans respond to the mandates-being the year of God's wrath, when we finally said enough.....is enough!



Welcome to this demonic year of 2020. Twenty two million jobs were lost in the country, by the pandemic. And, only 42% of those were partially recovered. Last August, when the country began to reopen....again, millions of jobs were lost across the country, when America folded under the weight of the restrictions that either did not allow these to operate-or were burdened with the money problems of their former customers.



So, the Americans were left with not only people who became unemployed, but also many business owners business owners had lost everything. As the country proceeded further into the second round of lockdowns across, it was not just a stretch of the imagination to think that some of the small businesses that would had thus far managed to stay afloat would succumb to the economic effects of these mandates�.taking with them, even more jobs and plunging even more people into poverty. Watched the erosion of land caused by powerful seas waves?



Poverty is a vicious cycle where, seemingly small thing can suck those who are struggling, into a vortex of fees and penalties from which our emergence seems quite impossible. I have been writing about my own, personal experiences with poverty. My genuine concern is that even fewer people will recover financially after this round of government mandates, leaving even more Americans broke, hungry, and homeless. But then, we have been assured (?): Don't worry-the government is here to help!



I mean that in the President Reagan's threatening kind of way. They had provided a "stimulus" check to everyone in America, gave such huge unemployment money to people that they made more staying home than they did going to work, and went so much deeper into debt that the number was simply unfathomable. In effect, they had paid people not to work. And it was not the fault of those people in most cases-the government forced their places of employment to close down, unless it was considered "essential." And that did sound a whole lot like Universal Basic Income. Or as I like to call it, modern feudalism.



With this imminent second round of 2020 lockdown, how many more jobs will go permanently down the tubes! What are all those people going to do for food? For rent? Obviously, the government is going to dole out money. And we can't even argue, really, because everyone knows someone who has lost a job they had for decades and who can't find other work. And this time-They might call it something else, but Universal Basic Income is coming. And...it's coming soon.



Year 2020 has proved that was a lie, when they rolled out contact tracing apps to make sure-you and me didn't breathe the same air as somebody who got a positive COVID test. So�if you have a smartphone, rest assured, at some point you're probably going to have an app like this, forcibly installed during one of those relentless updates. Of course, they'll say that the app is just the framework and you have to enable it for it to work. Oh, wait, they already said that before: After installing "the framework."



Somehow, the United States has run out of loose change. There were no coins to be had�anywhere�for a while. Bloomberg reported this in August. As if a deep recession and a never-ending pandemic wasn't enough, the U.S. now faces another crisis: a coin shortage. Thanks to the lockdowns, fewer coins are in circulation, leaving businesses unable to make change when customers hand over paper money.



Here in the United States, the "change shortage" was so extensive, it caused many stores to give you back your change on a store loyalty card or invite you to donate that change to some cause. A true cashless society would allow significant control over our day to day lives and how this would affect a much-heralded COVID vaccine had been hurriedly rolled out in Great Britain, only this week. Pfizer and BioNTech have both concluded Phase 3 of rushing their jabs to market. There are still many, many unanswered questions. No one must dare ask these!



And how will they make sure that "the majority" of the population gets the vaccines? It should start out easy-there are tons of people who will gladly roll up their sleeves to get a vaccination that was rushed to market with no testing on the long-term effects. And then, the rest of us will be coerced by being unable to go to work, to a concert, to school, or into a public building without proof we've been vaccinated.



Remember how we all used to joke about being put into FEMA camps? Well�Finally, for those of us who had believed these conspiracy theories were conspiracy facts all along - oh - and for the Trump voters - there's the discussion about how to re-educate us so we can rejoin society. In a Twitter thread run amok, we saw the dark side of some "well-educated" Democrats who were sincerely trying to figure out how to redeem those of us who did not vote for Joe Biden....



Good luck to all of us in America!

The writer is former educator

based in Chicago, USA













