

Addressing unprecedented education catastrophe



It is true that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will come to an end once but its dire consequence the world will go on experiencing over the years. The world leaders are trying to combat the economic recession but the loss in education is irreparable. Can we measure the loss in education sector that it is going to expose in near future? Now it is time to think how to avert generational catastrophe.



The coronavirus pandemic has caused the largest disruption in education in history, affecting more than one billion students globally. Approximately 4.18 crore students from primary to university levels in the country have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak despite the ongoing online education. It is evident that after almost a year when most of the countries are deciding to announce a date for reopening school, the second wave of covid-19 is peeping in many countries that are worsening the education catastrophe.



Undoubtedly, shifting our education to online to mitigate the recession in education sector was a time-centric initiative taken by the present government. But according to a recent study, students who attended online class could not learn properly for the lack of facilities and training of teachers for conducting such classes.



Not only that, it has not been an approach of inclusive education as the majority of students are out of the reach of it due to many unavoidable circumstances. The study illustrated that only 30 per cent school and college students watched classes broadcast on TV channels regularly and the majority were out of the frame. Students from poor families and living in the remote areas have no access to remote class which widens the digital divide in education system.



Reports say that students of poor families are likely to have no access to education again as they are in many cases forced to engage in many works for maintaining their families. Child labours and child marriage are significantly increasing this time.



Things are getting tougher for teaching staff at private and non-government institutions as this pandemic is making their life more vulnerable mentally and financially. Dailies have exposed that many private schools, colleges and universities are undergoing huge financial shocks and some have reached on the verge of extinction. On top of that, pre-pandemic curriculum and lecture-based class have hardly any impacts to ensure the sustainable education for the nation required to combat the competitive world.It is undisputed that pandemic has caused huge loss in education but do we know how much the catastrophe is?



Are we prepared with our education for the post pandemic world? Certainly, the education in post pandemic needs a modification to address the education gap prevailing this time. To this concern skill-based education has no alternatives. But it cannot be ensured without pragmatic curriculum and facilitating to infrastructure. Curriculum is a key factor of developing any education system but how far we have been experimenting for the curriculum suited to online education? It is common to notice that most teachers are introducing pre-pandemic teaching paradigm to teach students online.



Another thing is that copy-paste culture has flooded amid the pandemic engulfing the learners. Students are given direction to submit assignment for assessment and this process instigates many to copy information directly from Google. In many countries source-acknowledgement is a must but in our country students hardly acknowledge the sources, in many cases they do not know how to cite from others' papers.

Apart from this, teachers are found indifferent towards students' copy-paste culture and sometimes they fail to detect such blatant plagiarism. It is usual that students who submit assignment copying from other sources are given higher marks that encourage others to involve in forgery putting the education into catastrophe risking the future generation.



Truly, ensuring an inclusive education has been a challenge amid the pandemic and it may be more challenging to assess students online. There is a huge possibility that students may deviate themselves from the path of honesty and dig their own graves by adopting immoral practice and teachers have a little scope to supervise in the new normal system. However, it is laudable that the government has decided to bring changes to curriculum and infrastructure at school level along with to provide training to teachers. Certainly, it is a good initiative to bring the education to a height and discover more potential out of it.



But to combat the challenges in education sector there is hardly any alternatives to introducing a blended education approach as merely online education cannot be as much as we need to restore the standard of education. It is very imperative to protect the education workforce as their role is very significant to avert the ongoing education catastrophe.



Our teachers have the accountability to ensure more inclusive and engaging education that is a must to come out of the crisis. More importantly, action researches in education should be conducted more widely in the country to reveal the realities in a bid to address the catastrophe.

The writer teaches at

Prime University











