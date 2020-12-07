Harnessing digitalization to reshape SME

The shockwaves of the COVID-19 pandemic have raised socioeconomic implications globally and left mankind in an unforeseeable quagmire. This has forced businesses to reassess their business model by delivering services through an alternative digital and contactless channel in the quest to survival. Small businesses, which are economic bloodlines in maximizing the utility of human capital and redistribution of wealth and capital across diverse social levels, aren't even exception to this massacre.



SMEs are expected to provide about 600 million jobs in the next 15 years, around 1 of 5 jobs in emerging economies which may account to 33% of national income and 45% employment. They globally provide direct livelihood and employment to 7.8 million people currently. They have been the harshest victim across both supply and demand side by the surge of the pandemic waves in the arena of food, fashion agricultural and cottage industries. An ILO survey conducted across 1000 companies says 70% have permanently seized operations, 50% with temporary seize and 75% have seen a revenue drop in ASEAN, Sub-Saharan, SAARC and Latin Americas. Besides, the scenario is pessimistic with an order decrease of 25-50% along with an acute liquidity crisis causing a cash flow shortage that result in reduced customer confidence causing spill over in the finance market. The overall setback has raised difficulties in compensation, which has ultimately led to layoff of temporary workers in 1/3rd of the companies due to reduced wage, working hours and workers taking paid leave that makes them vulnerable to social distancing considering existing industry situation.



SMEs could encounter a perilous impact in the upcoming future due to limited accessibility in capital and fund collection. Vulnerability in the value chain may erupt due to the disruptions in global air, marine and land logistic systems and shortage of suppliers. Potential barriers in paying the price of teleporting may rise due to lack of quick adaptation of technology and may increase the expense of underutilized capital compared to the infrastructural investment as SMEs lack flexibility and resilience in enduring the cost the overall crisis entails.



The reshaping of recent customer-business relationship has emphasized the necessity to undertake a systematic approach based on technology based platform by amalgamating people, public and private sector. This would ignite a tectonic change in our values, lifestyle and views that would foster collaboration towards the inception of a shared economy through rapid technological integration. This would provide an ecosystem that energizes, empowers, and engages everyone in achieving socioeconomic inclusion to move along the disruptions of the downturn.



Fin techs could revolutionize the credit accessibility level for small business by expanding the horizon of lending under a formal channel. Globally, 40% SMEs have an unmet financial need due to volatile risk, sizable lending costs, lack of collateral and transparency. This can be resolved by facilitating digital weekly collateral free low interest loans through mobile wallet platform after being evaluated through approving existing data based on artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. This assures creditworthiness, risk reduction, speed and its maximum outreach can be availed by partnering Microfinance institutes in remote areas. Besides, the advent of neobanks may disrupt the existing banking landscape by enhancing flexibility in traditional services through providing SMEs solution to niche miniscule finance problems in the area of payroll management, expense and automatic account management.



As consumers suffice the need for contactless payment being accelerated by the pandemic, 79% of the global consumers and 91% in Asia transact digitally with 6/10 consumers were leaning towards online payment in a post pandemic economy, Bkash being the pioneer in Bangladesh in the mobile finance services. This reveals that the lockdown in place, the number of MFS accounts reached 85 million in Bangladesh as digital payment of utility bills, private sector wages have increased with consumers getting easily adapted to digital payment. This data certifies that MFS can catalyze in reducing wealth distribution gap among the unbanked capitalizing on the increased Smartphone and mobile internet penetration and a rise of urban middle class. Moreover MFS can be a potential channel in dispatching micro insurance to mitigate the risks faced in poor household and cottage industries. This would enable to assume an anchor role to minimize socioeconomic inequality by smoothening consumption, building assets and managing risks associated with uncertain income. It might undertake a critical role in alleviating a wide spectrum of risks caused by the ripple effect of the pandemic in the micro-informal economy as it is commercially uninsurable and infeasible to eliminate commercially. Overall, fintech can enfranchise entrepreneurs, support economic diversification, and democratize credit access to SMEs.



Capitalizing social media to patronize SMEs exposure to mainstream can bolster resilience and break the digital wall in client relationship. UNDP has partnered with Wechat in China to disburse recovery fund among the disadvantaged. Exploiting the potential of widespread adoption of digital capacity, Wechat has formulated a holistic ecosystem to provide entrepreneurship opportunity at a low threshold by offering remote office, online education and contactless payment. Simultaneously, industry players in India Reliance Jio, Facebook and Whatsapp have ventured together to initiate an online marketplace Jiomart to enhance connectivity across small businesses virtually throughout the country under a single umbrella from farmers to convenience stores. This might propagate services towards a broader target audience, product reselling, fulfilling remote orders, boosting supply chain capability by B2B sales through GPS tracking to nearest distributor, inventory planning, and networking package distribution through drop shipping. In Bangladesh, similar initiative is taken by Shopup by creating an ecosystem virtually to stay afloat in the pandemic by coordinating operations online. Most importantly, to cater the increased demand of online on demand delivery, ride and food sharing companies Foodpanda, Pathao and Shohoz have diversified in the sector to capture market share by launching innovative services like PathaoTong, Pathao Pharma to ship regularly sought essential drugs, groceries by partnering with superstores, local shops, Facebook pages.



This surge of omnichannel behaviour opens the door to promote services virtually attract users manifold with an increasing inclination towards digital media even the pandemic impact subsides, certainly indicates a shift towards virtual markets.



Big data analytics have been instrumental in combating the crisis for small business according to data analytics platform, Sisense. SMEs lead larger businesses across every field with 68% using in operations, 56% in finance, 50% in sales and 45% in product. Especially 55% of the companies use data to predict consumer behaviour pattern, 47% to improve customer interactions. The above figures ascertain why data has been critical in determining prudent, agile, decisive ideas. Data driven decisions can prove to be an x-factor to move along the choppy waters of the new normal.



According to KPMG, maximizing the yield of digitalization needs to abide by the principles of cloud, service, rapid automation, agile operating models. But what small businesses need to survive the new normal is proper training and optimizing interactions with digitalization elements to extract maximum output. Each of the core elements if shaped into an ecosystem can catalyze the revival of 350 million microenterprises globally, by increasing operational efficiency to 40% by automating tasks and boosting customer engagement through faster service.



But most importantly to empower, enrich and uplift MSMEs globally needs a standard approach that supports transparency, secured free and undisrupted data flow across a stable framework that would maximize socially responsible output through digitalization as going digital is the sole way to restart the ignition button and sail along the sea of the new normal.

Sadman Sakif Zaman is a

student of Finance, Dhaka University











