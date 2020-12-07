Duty to defend democracy



The main political aspect of Nehru's character was his democratic behaviour. Essential preconditions of that behaviour were tolerance to opposite opinion and active accountability to democratic institutions. Till his last days he practised these conditions. Journey of democracy at the early days of independent India was very tough but the practice was successful. Amid so many deficits and difficulties that success was unique in the world. Behind it mentality to work with others and determination of the first prime minister of India played the most vital role.



Nature of that tough journey may appear obscure after seven decades but one thing must be carefully noticed that Nehru was very much conscious of the inherent effectiveness of democracy. He knew that continuous consciousness and promptness are barely necessary to defend democracy. Otherwise, danger is unavoidable. He acquired this sense from contemporary situation. Experience from crisis, destruction of democracy in different countries and evolution of Indian politics helped him to discover the nature of this truth. This experience very rapidly taught him that drawbacks of democracy and democratic attitude were stored inside Indian politics and society. Gradually he stressed importance on the role of democratic institutions and democratic mentality of politicians and administrators. As head of the government he could not uphold this role always properly. Even sometimes he himself became victim of it. For this reason he can be easily criticised but he did not commit any mistake to recognise symptoms of the disease. Before treatment this diagnosis is very essential for any physician.



On 14th November, 2020 The Anandabazar has reported that now that disease has been spread all over the body. Along with many other countries of the world the name of India is being uttered as a terrible and concerned instance of endangered democracy. Notably, this danger has not arrived from outside. It has been developed from inside and has already infected many institutions. Some of those, which are known as the safety valves of democracy, are weak, either silent spectators of power holders' undemocratic activities or their direct associates. May be situation to be faithless on judiciary has not yet arrived but it can never a big assurance.



London based The Economist Intelligence Unit published a report in January 2014 that last year (1913) of the government of Manmohan Singh was 26th in the world with an overall score of 8.9 out of 10. However, in their democracy index report of January 2020 India slipped to 51st position in 2019. Out of 167 countries of the world position of India is given below.



This figure clearly shows the declining democratic character of the world's largest democracy. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit 8+ score stands for full democracy but India is currently below 8. Since 2006 EIU has been publishing this list every year. India's position was never so low from 2006.



Since independence in 1947 India has been run democratically (except 21 months' infamous emergency from 1975 to 1977). Among developing countries only Costa Rica has such a long democratic tradition since World War II. However, it is to be remembered that Costa Rica is a small country with only 5 million population of almost similar type. Inversely, India's linguistic, cultural, demographic and religious variety is wide. Developing democracy is very difficult there.



Many people think that even after long 70 years democracy in India is now crumbling. On 11th August, 2020 a report of The Print informs that during last six years Indian democracy has caused widespread concern. The Swedish V-Dem Institute's recent democracy report informs the decline in democracy globally and warns that India "is on the verge of losing its status as a democracy due to the severe shrinking of space for the media, civil society and the opposition." However, the report also suggests that India's democracy is in decline, not collapse.

Liability to defend democracy depends on government, political parties and commitment of political leaders. Quoting the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), BBC Bangla reported on 10th January, 2019 that. Norway was at the top of democracy index scoring 9.8. With a score of 5.58 Bangladesh was in the list of EIU's hybrid regime in 2016. However, position of Bangladesh is above North Korea whose score is only 1.06 and stays at the bottom of the list.

