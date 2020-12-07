Bangabandhu’s mural opens at Bagmara

RAJSHAHI, Dec 6: A mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been inaugurated on Bagmara Upazila Parishad premises in the district.

Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarker inaugurated the newly constructed mural on Sunday. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Ahmed presided over the inaugural function.

At that time, Engineer Sanwar Hossain, Social Service Officer Abdul Momin, Women's Affairs Officer AKM Wahiduzzaman, and Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Mumtaz Akhter Baby were also present. After the inauguration, a munajat was offered seeking welfare of the nation.

The mural has been built at Tk 6 lakh.