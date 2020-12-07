Two murdered in two districts

Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rangamati and Mymensingh, in two days.

RANGAMATI: An activist of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) was shot to death by a group of miscreants in Pakuijjachhari area of Baghaichhari Upazila in the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Priyo alias Dhiman Chakma, 35, son of Boddha Mangal Chakma of the area.

Dhiman, who was also the body guard of Nabiarchar Upazila Chairman Progoti Chakma, came to his house on Saturday on leave.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baghaichhari Police Station (PS) Ashraf Uddin said the gunmen ambushed the house of Dhiman and fired 35 to 40 rounds of bullets on him at early hours, killing him on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

However, fifteen people have been killed by miscreants in the upazila in the last two years.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A housewife was murdered reportedly by her rivals over land dispute in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Parul Akhter, 50, was the wife of Abdul Aziz of Sidhla Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Aziz and his cousin Abdul Motaleb were at loggerheads for long over the ownership of a piece of land. Following this they locked into an altercation in the morning. At one point, a clash happened between supporters of the two groups, leaving six persons including Parul seriously injured.

She was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where she died in the evening.

Police, however, detained six persons including Abdul Motaleb in this connection.

Gouripur PS OC Md Borhan Uddin Khan confirmed the incident.







