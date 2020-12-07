New potato to arrive in Dinajpur markets soon

DINAJPUR, Dec 6: New potatoes of advance variety are likely to arrive in local markets by 15 days, according to agriculture office sources.

This year's potato farming target was 42,300 hectares (ha) of land. Since November 1, advance potatoes have been cultivated in all the 13 upazilas of the district.

This year's Rabi season began lately due to unfavourable weather, rain and water logging. It was delayed by two weeks. Despite that, growers have cultivated advance varieties to get good prices.

While talking to this correspondent, a number of kitchen market traders said, consumers are asking for new potatoes at this moment. But for delayed farming, the new potatoes will arrive after 15 days.

With the arrival of new potatoes, the price of old ones will decrease, they said.

After meeting the local demand, paddy, wheat, maize, mango and litchi are sent to different parts of the country from Dinajpur.

Soon after harvesting Aman, growers start farming potato in these lands.

Research Officer and Assistant Director and the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here Ashrafuzzaman said, 9.30 lakh metric tons (MT) of potatoes were produced from 44,300 ha of land last year. If this year's targeted lands can be cultivated, production equal to the last year will be possible this time too. Already, advance variety of potato has been cultivated in 10,000 ha.

Besides, farmers are now cultivating potatoes which can be consumed round the year. These will be harvested after two months, he also said.

Growers Abdur Rahman of Matabbarpur and Solaiman Ali of Ulipur villages in Sadar Upazila said, they got bumper yield of potato last year, but most growers could not make profit due to its cheap prices.

They also said, this year, the price of old potato is higher. They had to buy seeds of advance potatoes at Tk 30 to 40 per kg. If they get fair prices of the new potatoes, they will be able to recoup last year's losses.

A number of growers of Biral and Chirirbandar upazilas said, pest has not attacked the fields of advance variety potatoes yet. If the weather goes well, good yield of potato is very likely.

Deputy Director of Dinajpur DAE Towhidul Islam said the arrival of new potatoes in the market gives some benefits to the growers. With this, the prices of old potato decline.

According to him, field officers of the agriculture department are providing advice to growers to ensure bumper yield of potato.







