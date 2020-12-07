Video
Three drug traders nabbed

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Three drug traders were arrested in separate drives in two districts- Khulna and Netrakona, in two days.
PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Police, in separate anti-narcotics drives, arrested two listed drug traders from Paikgachha Upazila of the district in two days.
The arrested are Abul Sheikh, son of Basir Sheikh of Raruli Village, and Abdul Haque Morol, 35, son of Jamat Morol of Kalua Village in the upazila.
Police, in a drive, arrested Abul Sheikh from Raruli area out of suspicion about 4:30am on Sunday.  
On the other hand, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kalua area on Saturday evening and arrested Abdul Haque with 10 injections.
Paikgachha Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ezaz Shafi confirmed the matters.
NETRAKONA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 3kg of hemp from Kendua Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Arrested Shafiqul Islam Manik, 20, is a resident of Gonada Union in the upazila.
Kendua PS OC Shah Newaz said, on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Maijhati area at night and arrested him along with the hemp. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


