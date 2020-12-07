37 murders in 303 days in Barishal

BARISHAL, Dec 6: Murder or killing is now a major crime incident in Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) and district police areas.

In the last 303 days from January to October 2020, 37 murders occurred in different parts of Barishal.

Out of the murders, 13 happened in four police stations (PSs) under BMP and 24 under ten PSs of the district.

The highest four murders occurred in BMP area in September last. Two murders happened in each month of January and June in BMP area.

On the other hand, the highest seven murders occurred in the district in July last. In August, four murders happened, and in May, three murders occurred in the district.

Two murders happened in each month of January to March and in June.

No murder occurred in October last under 10 PSs of the district.







