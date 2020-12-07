Vandalism of Bangabandhu’s sculpture protested



Protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia, processions were brought out in Chandpur (L) and Manikganj, on Sunday. photoS: observer

GOPALGANJ: In this connection, district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a procession on Sunday.

The procession was brought out from Government Bangabandhu College premises, and ended on the Chowrangi premises after parading the main roads of the district town.

Later, a meeting was held where speakers demanded punishment for those involved in vandalising the sculpture.

CHANDPUR: District Awami League (AL) formed a human chain at local bus stand in the town on Sunday.

Among others, district AL President Nasir Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Abu Nayem Patwary Dulal also spoke in the programme.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Birampur Upazila unit, brought out a procession and arranged a meeting in the municipal town on Sunday.

After parading the main roads in the town, the BCL leaders and activists arranged a meeting in front of Bangabandhu Mural in Dhaka intersection area, demanding quick punishment for those who broke the sculpture.

Upazila BCL President Abdur Razzak, Vice-President Mrittunjoy Swadesh, and General Secretary Masud Rana, among others, spoke in the programme.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: In this connection, Fulbari Upazila Juba League and BCL brought out a rally and held a meeting on Sunday.

The rally paraded main roads of the town and gathered at Tinkona Mor.

It was addressed, among others, by upazila Juba League President Ashraful Alam Mondal Bulbul, Vice-Presidents Noor-e Alam Kabir Lebu and Mizanur Rahman Baksi, General Secretary Abu Bakkar Siddik Milon, and BCL leader Mehedi Hasan.

MYMENSINGH: In this connection, leaders and activists of AL and its front wings brought out a procession in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The procession paraded the main roads of the town. Later, a meeting was held in front of local AL office.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Ashraf Uddin Badal, Vice-Chairman Principal Ataur Rahman and Convener of Juba League M Salauddin Palash spoke in the meeting.

Protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia, processions were brought out in Chandpur (L) and Manikganj, on Sunday. photoS: observer

The meeting was held on Nazipur Bus Stand premises in the upazila.

Acting Upazila AL President Abdul Khaleq Chowdhury chaired the meeting while General Secretary Abdul Gaffar and Zila Parishad Member Abul Kalam Azad, among others, spoke at the programme.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: In this connection, Baraigram Upazila and Bonpara Municipality units of AL organised a meeting on Sunday. The meeting was held in front of Bonpara Municipal Gate.

Lawmaker from Natore-1 Constituency Shahidul Islam Bokul spoke in the meeting as chief guest while Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossen chaired the programme.

Later, a procession was brought out, and it paraded different roads of the town.

BHOLA: Juba League staged a demonstration and held a meeting on Saturday.

As part of the central committee's protest programme, the rally started from the municipality premises in Natun Bazaar area and paraded different roads. Later it ended at Bangla School intersection.

The meeting was addressed, among others, by local Juba League President and Municipality Mayor Mohammed Moniruzzaman Manir, and district Sramik League GS and Municipality Councillor Md Shahe Alam.

RANGAMATI: In this connection, Juba League and BCL district units jointly brought out a procession and organised a meeting on Sunday.

The procession was brought out from Rangamati Municipal premises, and it ended in front of the DC office after parading the main roads in the district town. Later, a meeting was held there.

District Juba League President Akbar Hossain was in the chair while BCL General Secretary Prokash Chakma conducted the programme.





Processions were brought out, demonstrations staged, and human chains formed in the districts of the country, including Gopalganj, Chandpur, Dinajpur, Kurigram, Mymensingh, Naogaon, Natore and Bhola, to protest vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture occurred in Kushtia on Saturday.GOPALGANJ: In this connection, district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a procession on Sunday.The procession was brought out from Government Bangabandhu College premises, and ended on the Chowrangi premises after parading the main roads of the district town.Later, a meeting was held where speakers demanded punishment for those involved in vandalising the sculpture.CHANDPUR: District Awami League (AL) formed a human chain at local bus stand in the town on Sunday.Among others, district AL President Nasir Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Abu Nayem Patwary Dulal also spoke in the programme.BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Birampur Upazila unit, brought out a procession and arranged a meeting in the municipal town on Sunday.After parading the main roads in the town, the BCL leaders and activists arranged a meeting in front of Bangabandhu Mural in Dhaka intersection area, demanding quick punishment for those who broke the sculpture.Upazila BCL President Abdur Razzak, Vice-President Mrittunjoy Swadesh, and General Secretary Masud Rana, among others, spoke in the programme.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: In this connection, Fulbari Upazila Juba League and BCL brought out a rally and held a meeting on Sunday.The rally paraded main roads of the town and gathered at Tinkona Mor.It was addressed, among others, by upazila Juba League President Ashraful Alam Mondal Bulbul, Vice-Presidents Noor-e Alam Kabir Lebu and Mizanur Rahman Baksi, General Secretary Abu Bakkar Siddik Milon, and BCL leader Mehedi Hasan.MYMENSINGH: In this connection, leaders and activists of AL and its front wings brought out a procession in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.The procession paraded the main roads of the town. Later, a meeting was held in front of local AL office.Among others, Upazila Chairman Ashraf Uddin Badal, Vice-Chairman Principal Ataur Rahman and Convener of Juba League M Salauddin Palash spoke in the meeting.PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Upazila AL organised a meeting and brought out a procession on Sunday.The meeting was held on Nazipur Bus Stand premises in the upazila.Acting Upazila AL President Abdul Khaleq Chowdhury chaired the meeting while General Secretary Abdul Gaffar and Zila Parishad Member Abul Kalam Azad, among others, spoke at the programme.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: In this connection, Baraigram Upazila and Bonpara Municipality units of AL organised a meeting on Sunday. The meeting was held in front of Bonpara Municipal Gate.Lawmaker from Natore-1 Constituency Shahidul Islam Bokul spoke in the meeting as chief guest while Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossen chaired the programme.Later, a procession was brought out, and it paraded different roads of the town.BHOLA: Juba League staged a demonstration and held a meeting on Saturday.As part of the central committee's protest programme, the rally started from the municipality premises in Natun Bazaar area and paraded different roads. Later it ended at Bangla School intersection.The meeting was addressed, among others, by local Juba League President and Municipality Mayor Mohammed Moniruzzaman Manir, and district Sramik League GS and Municipality Councillor Md Shahe Alam.RANGAMATI: In this connection, Juba League and BCL district units jointly brought out a procession and organised a meeting on Sunday.The procession was brought out from Rangamati Municipal premises, and it ended in front of the DC office after parading the main roads in the district town. Later, a meeting was held there.District Juba League President Akbar Hossain was in the chair while BCL General Secretary Prokash Chakma conducted the programme.