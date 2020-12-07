Paturia-Daulatdia ferry service closed

MANIKGANJ, Dec 6: The ferry and launch service through the Paturia-Daulatdia route has been closed since 7am on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

As a result, several hundred vehicles have been stranded on two sides of the Padma River.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's Paturia Ghat Manager Mohiuddin Russell said due to the dense fog, some ferries have been stuck on the middle of the river.

If the fog disappears, the ferry service will resume, he added.









