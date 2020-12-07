Two found dead in 2 dists

A newborn baby and a pregnant woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Sherpur, in two days.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of an unknown newborn baby from Port Road Canal in the city on Saturday noon.

Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nurul Islam said locals saw the body in the canal at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body about 2:30pm and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police are trying to identify the baby, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a pregnant woman from Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Sumaiya Khatun Soma, 27, was the wife of Julhas Uddin alias Julu Baburchi of Khalbhanga area under Nalitabari Municipality.

Police and family sources said Soma went to the Bhogai River near their house for bathing on Wednesday afternoon, but did not return.

Later, locals saw her floating body in the river on Friday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

The deceased's father said Soma was an epilepsy patient.

Nalitabari PS OC (Investigation) Jubayer Hossen confirmed the incident.









