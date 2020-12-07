Obituaries

Firoz Khan

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Journalist Firoz Khan, former president of Dumuria Press Club and Shahapur correspondent of Dainik Purbanchal in the upazila of the district, died on Saturday dawn. He was 55.

He was suffering from diabetes for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Shahapur Eidgah ground after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



Halimuzzaman Helal

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Halimuzzaman Helal, president of Jagdal Farazia Dakhil Madrasa managing committee and former acting president of Dhamoirhat Sadar Union Awami League in the upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He was 66.

He was suffering from various diseases including diabetes.

His namaz-e-janaja was held at Karaidanga Village about 11am on Thursday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left behind mother, wife, three sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.







