4 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Natore and Kurigram, on Saturday night.

NATORE: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Faisal, Sajib and Sohan. All of them were residents of Koborsthan area in Baraigram Upazila.

Lalpur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salim Reza said a motorcycle carrying them hit hard a roadside tree in Duaria Kashempur area at night, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A man was crushed under a tractor on the Kurigram-Chilmari Road in Hamir Bazaar area of Ulipur Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Jamuddi Mia, 42, was the son of Kolim Uddin of Madhya Bijoyram Tabakpur Village under Tabakpur Union in the upazila.

Local and police sources said the deceased was returning home walking by the road at night. Suddenly, a speeding tractor dashed him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered and sent the body to Kurigram morgue for an autopsy on Sunday noon. Ulipur PS OC Imtiaz Kabir said they seized the tractor.





