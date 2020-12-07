3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

A schoolgirl and two housewives allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Barguna, Khulna and Natore, on Saturday.

BARGUNA: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Betagi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Ishrat Jahan Neha was a seventh grader at a local school.

Neha, who lived with her mother Ruma Akhter at Ward No. 8 of the upazila, committed suicide by hanging self from a ceiling fan of the house at night.

Hearing cry of Ruma early Sunday, neighbours woke up and rushed in.

They suspect that Neha might have killed self over love affair.

Being informed, police recovered the body, said Betagi Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Sakhawat Hossain Topu.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Sujona Khatun, 17, was the wife of Rabiul Islam of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sujona hanged self with scarf at her room in the house at noon. Earlier on Friday, she locked into an altercation with her husband.

Being informed, police recovered and sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Paikgachha PS OC Ezaz Shafi confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Firoza Begum, 45, was the first wife of Hazrat Ali of Mohanandagachha Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hazrat Ali got married for the second time five to six years back. Since then he had not been looking after his first wife and three children.

However, Firoza locked into an altercation with his husband over family issues on Friday. Following this, she hanged self from the ceiling of her room in the house on Saturday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baraigram PS Sub-Inspector Sanwar Hossen said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





