Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home Countryside

193 pigeons die taking toxic wheat

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 6: At least 193 pet pigeons died of taking toxic wheat seeds in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday.
On Thursday, one farmer Alam Hossen of Kalikapur Berpara area in Bonpara Municipality sowed the seeds in his two-bigha land. To avert attacks from rats and birds, he mixed poison with the wheat seeds before sowing.
According to eyewitnesses, the poisonous seeds were thrown in the afternoon. In the following morning, pigeons from nearby areas started taking the seeds. Later they died and dropped on adjoining lands.
Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossen confirmed the news.
He said the birds were owned by Idris Ali, Rocky, Ratan, Mahfuz, Ahsan Molla, Malek Molla, and Tipu Hossen of Kalikapur, Mahishdanga and Berpara areas.
Sub-Inspector of Bonpara Police Investigation Centre Abdul Barek said, if rats or birds eat up sown seeds, it is damaging for farmer. Yet this death of pigeons taking poisonous seeds has been damaging to the pigeon owners.
He also said mixing poison in seeds to protect seed diversities and killing birds is punishable offence.


