Monday, 7 December, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home Countryside

Gopalganj, Sherpur freed today

Published : Monday, 7 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondents

To commemorate the day, a monument was raised in Gopalganj Town. photo: observer

To commemorate the day, a monument was raised in Gopalganj Town. photo: observer

Today is the freedom day for Gopalganj District and Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur. On December 7 in 1971, Gopalganj and Nalitabari were freed from the atrocities of Pakistani occupation forces.
GOPALGANJ: To observe the day, brief programmes have been undertaken amid corona by the district administration and freedom fighters (FFs).
In Gopalganj, the Liberation War began mainly on March 27. On April 30, Pakistani occupation forces entered Gopalganj Town in collaboration of Muslim League leaders.
Being divided in 10 to 11 fractions, the occupation forces located the positions of the Hindu communities for attack.
They conducted attacks including arson. Swarnapatti, Sahapara, Sikdarpara, Chaurangi and Bazaar road areas were vandalised. At least 1,000 houses were burned.
Violent activities including rape were conducted.
Innocent people were taken to the mini-cantonment of Gopalganj Upazila Parishad. They were buried in a mass graveyard.
On December 6, with the sunrise, FFs in groups started marching towards the town. They besieged Pakistani camps.
A memorial was set up in Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur District. photo: observer

A memorial was set up in Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur District. photo: observer

On December 7, FFs hoisted the flag of Independent Bangladesh.
With this, Gopalganj and adjoining areas were freed.
At 7am, at the initiative of district administration, floral wreath will be placed in the mass graveyard along Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Parishad.
By 11am, floral wreath will also be placed at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the main gate of the Muktijhoddha Complex along the Bangabandhu Sarak.
In the conference room of the complex, a meeting will be held.
DC Shahida Sultana said, due to corona situation, all public and private programmes have been truncated. Offering floral wreath only for the FFs has been fixed, she added.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: On this day in 1971, risking life, FFs fought with the Pakistani occupation forces and freed Nalitabari.
Pakistani forces set up separate camps in the upazila parishad, Ram Chandrakura Forest Office, Hatipagar BDR Camp, Tin Ani Bazaar and Ahmed Nagar in Jhenaigati.
On May 25, Pakistani forces conducted a sudden attack in the Dhalu border and killed nine Bangladeshis and Indian BSF members. On June 30, seven people of Tantur Village were killed.
According FFs and local sources, on December 4 evening, one allied group and two FFs' groups joined together.
They conducted combined battle for straight two days.
At last on December 7, chanting Joy Bangla slogan, they started marching ahead. The occupation forces stepped back, and Nalitabari was freed.
To mark the day, various programmes have been chalked out.


