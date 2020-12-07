

Kamala has not publicly backed Indian farmers’ protest: BBC

WASHINGTON, Dec 6: A fake screenshot of US vice-president-elect Kamala Harris apparently extending support to the protesting farmers in India has been shared on Facebook.It shows a tweet - seemingly under her Twitter handle - alongside text which reads: "We are shocked to see the Indian government's suppression of farmers protesting new laws which will endanger their livelihood. Instead of using water cannons and tear gas, the Indian government needs to engage in open dialogue with farmers."But Facebook has put a warning on the post, stating it has been manipulated.Ms Harris, the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, has not commented on these protests, on either her personal or official Twitter accounts.Her media team responded to our enquiry about the post with a brief statement, informing us: "Yes, this is fake."A Canadian MP called Jack Harris (no relation) did tweet in support of the Indian farmers on 27 November. The text in his tweet exactly matches the text in the one falsely attributed to Kamala Harris.There have been public expressions of concern about the police response to the farmers' protest from Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, where there is a significant Indian population.Trudeau's remarks were rebuffed by the Indian government, which said they were "ill-informed." -BBC